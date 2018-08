Jermaine Dupri is launching his So So Def 25th anniversary tour!

The So So Def 25th Anniversary Cultural Curren$y Tour launches in Washington D.C. October 14. Performers include Xscape, Da Brat, Jagged Edge, Bow Wow, and J-Kwon among others. It will hit 11 cities…the closest to us being Nashville October 25th before ending in LA November 2nd.

Tickets start at $163.

GET TICKETS HERE