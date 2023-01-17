99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jeremy Renner’s Recovery Will Take YEARS

January 17, 2023 1:22PM EST
As more is learned about the extent of Jeremy Renner’s injuries from being run over by his snow plow, they are way worse than thought.

Friends say he almost died and “nearly bled out” waiting to be airlifted to a medical facility after being ‘completely crushed’ by a seven-ton snow plow New Years Day while attempting to tow a vehicle stuck in the snow.

At the time, Renner’s representatives said he had blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and was in critical but stable condition. The source says damage to Jeremy’s chest was so bad it had to be reconstructed in surgery.  A new report says it could take a couple of years to fully heal.

