Jeremy Renner Almost Gave Up “Hawkeye” To Spend More Time With His Daughter

Jeremy Renner recently shared that he almost walked away from the biggest role in his career. He gave Marvel an ultimatum after his daughter Ava Berlin, 8½, was born in 2013, telling Men’s Health he spent a year and a half commuting from London to Los Angeles for weekend visits, sometimes only getting to see her for a few hours.
“It taught me how to have the nuts to say, ‘Everyone, f— off. It’s my time with my daughter…” And he wasn’t all that concerned about losing his job as Clint Barton (a.k.a. Hawkeye). “I said, ‘Fine, recast me. I’m going to be here with my daughter.’ It was pretty gnarly.”
He now requires weekend visits with Ava for every project he takes. “Acting and everything else goes out the window until my daughter says, ‘I want to hang out with my friends, and I don’t want to be around you so much, Daddy.'”