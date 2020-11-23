      Weather Alert

Jeremih is Out of the ICU Following Complications with COVID-19

Nov 23, 2020 @ 6:59am
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: Jeremih poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Rapper Jeremih had quite the scare after being diagnosed with  COVID-19. At one point, he was on a ventilator in ICU with the country praying for his recovery.

Now, Jeremih is officially out of ICU, off a ventilator, and back in a regular hospital room on the road to recovery!

