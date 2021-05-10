Jeopardy! Will Name A Permanent Host This Summer
Jeopardy! producer, Mike Richards, says the permanent host will be announced this summer. Following the passing of Alex Trebek, a string of celebrities, such as Aaron Rogers, Dr. Oz, and Anderson Cooper have stood at the podium dishing out clues. Recently, it was announced that Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton will guest host Jeopardy! in July after an online petition garnered support from celebrities and fans alike.
Richards reveals the process has been extensive and said, “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever been a part of, as far as testing in its size and scope”. Reportedly, Jeopardy! is expected to begin filming its new season in July or early August and will have its official host in place.
