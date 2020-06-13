      Breaking News
Jeopardy Runs Out of New Episodes Amid Pandemic

Jun 13, 2020 @ 8:07am

Last night, Jeopardy aired the last of its new episodes. Due to the pandemic, they had to shut down production.

Alex has told his production team he wants to be one of the first shows back in production once they get the green light to do so. He is battling Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer and is adamant about working.

Starting on June 15th Jeopardy will air big champions and big wins then they will air an encore of the 2019 Tournament of Champions on July 6th.

