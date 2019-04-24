‘Jeopardy’ Champ Hits $1 Million Mark in Just 14 Episodes

Please tell us you’ve been following James Holzhauer on Jeopardy. First he SHATTERED the record for the most winnings in a single day, and now he’s reached the $1 million mark in just 14 episodes.

To put that into perspective, the record holder Ken Jennings won $2.5 million in 74 episodes! Who knows how long James will last!

But he could be causing a big problem for the Jeopardy accountant considering this is not the average number of winnings per episodes at all!

Is record-breaking Jeopardy! contestant James Holzhauer now making more per episode than host Alex Trebek? https://t.co/QXVIhJIwQ0 — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 23, 2019