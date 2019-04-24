‘Jeopardy’ Champ Hits $1 Million Mark in Just 14 Episodes

Please tell us you’ve been following James Holzhauer on Jeopardy. First he SHATTERED the record for the most winnings in a single day, and now he’s reached the $1 million mark in just 14 episodes.

To put that into perspective, the record holder Ken Jennings won $2.5 million in 74 episodes! Who knows how long James will last!

But he could be causing a big problem for the Jeopardy accountant considering this is not the average number of winnings per episodes at all!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Taylor Swift Channeled “Love Story” For the TIME 100 Gala, Plus She Performed Harry Potter Vans Are Coming Jennifer Garner Is On The Cover Of People’s Most Beautiful Issue Britney Breaks Her Social Media Silence To Set The Record Straight Blue Moon Will Give You Safe Rides At Derby Luke Perry’s Final Episode of Riverdale Will Air This Week
Comments