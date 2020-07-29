      Breaking News
JCPS Board Votes To Start School With NTI

‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Will Resume Production with New Social Distance Guidelines

Jul 29, 2020 @ 7:57am

‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’ will both be resuming their production soon, and that’s exciting! New social distancing measures will be put in place to put these iconic game shows back on the air.

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is making changes to the wheel itself to make sure that contestants are more than 6 feet apart.

On ‘Jeopardy’, they will be moving the podems even further away from the ailing Alex Trebek. Only essential staff will be there behind the scenes the run the show itself.

