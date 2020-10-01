Jennifer Lopez Will Be Recognized As An Icon
Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Jennifer Lopez will receive The People’s Icon award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards. JLo will be honored for her performances both on stage and on screen, including her award-winning 2020 Super Bowl halftime performance and recent lead role in the critically-acclaimed film, Hustlers.
Talking about why they chose JLo, producers said in a statement: “Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time. For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we’re honoring Jennifer Lopez with ‘The People’s Icon of 2020.’”
By the way, Jennifer Lopez will next appear alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma in the feature Marry Me slated for release in 2021.
The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from Santa Monica on Sunday, November 15th at 9 PM ET/PT.