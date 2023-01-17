99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jennifer Lopez Was Supposed To Kiss Madonna On Stage

January 17, 2023 6:03PM EST
Remember that infamous kiss on stage between Madonna and Britney Spears… And then Madonna and Christina Aguilera. It was the 2003 VMAs and any grandmothers watching were surely clutching their pearls. Although, it was supposed to be a little different than it went.

In a recent interview about her new movie “Shotgun Wedding,” Jennifer Lopez confirmed (at 1:26 in the video) that it was supposed to be her on stage with Britney and Madonna. As it turns out, she couldn’t get away from shooting a film at the time to be at the show.

 

