      Weather Alert

Jennifer Lopez Unfollows And Wipes Alex Rodriguez From Instagram

Aug 16, 2021 @ 6:43am

Welp..that’s a statement.  After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go Instagram official, she did a little housecleaning and wiped her former fiance from her profile. She also unfollowed Alex Rodriguez.

 

@jlo👏👏 ##PaTiChallenge♬ Pa Ti – Jennifer Lopez & Maluma

He is still on her Tik Tok account and he was a big part of her YouTube channel, though.

 

@jloThese bops had me hype! ✨✨ Party in Club Basement with Alex, Lulu, Ella Bella and Nick! @arod13

♬ original sound – JLO

This might finally be JLo’s endgame in romance!

TAGS
Alex Rodriguez Ben Affleck Instagram Jennifer Lopez romance unfollow
POPULAR POSTS
Kelly Clarkson's Prenup Upheld By a Judge
Husband Rents Movie Theater To Surprise Wife With Long Lost Wedding Video
Waste Workers Find $25,000 Tossed Out By Mistake
A 7-Year-Old Gave A TED Talk About Playing With Your Kids
Missed Connections: Party Clowns And Fruit Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On