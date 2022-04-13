Jennifer Lopez Shares How Ben Affleck Proposed

Jennifer Lopez was taking a bubble bath when Ben Affleck proposed. “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” the singer wrote in her On The JLo newsletter on Tuesday.
Titled “How It Went Down,” Lopez admitted she was “taken totally off guard” in the moment. “[I] just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again,” she said. “I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘Is that a yes?’ I said ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’” She said the simplicity of the moment made it that much more romantic. ”Just a quiet Saturday night at home, two people promising to always be there for each other,” she wrote. “Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
In a video with the newsletter, Lopez shared that the proposal was “totally unexpected” and said her engagement ring diamond is green because the color has always been “lucky” for her.