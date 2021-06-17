      Weather Alert

Jennifer Lopez Set to Star in New Netflix Thriller ‘Atlas’

Jun 17, 2021 @ 7:00am

Oh look! J Lo news that doesn’t involve Ben Affleck! Jennifer Lopez is set to star in a sci-fi thriller on Netflix called ‘Atlas’.

The Brad Peyton directed film titled, Atlas, is about a woman named Atlas who is fighting for humanity against an evil person who feels that the only way to end war is to end humanity.

The movie falls under the umbrella of J-Lo’s new creative deal between her Nuyorican Productions and Netflix. No word on an official release date.

TAGS
atlas J Lo Jennifer Lopez Netflix Thriller
POPULAR POSTS
You Laugh You Lose: Squirrel Doing The Backstroke
Google Doodle Winner Is A Teenager From Lexington, KY
This Listener Proposed At His Own Movie Premiere
Wasabi The Pekingese Wins Best In Show At Westminster
Oldham County Summer Feeding Program Starts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On