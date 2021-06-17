Jennifer Lopez Set to Star in New Netflix Thriller ‘Atlas’

Oh look! J Lo news that doesn’t involve Ben Affleck! Jennifer Lopez is set to star in a sci-fi thriller on Netflix called ‘Atlas’.
Jennifer Lopez has a new project. https://t.co/UT8ygmgFrD
— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 16, 2021
The Brad Peyton directed film titled, Atlas, is about a woman named Atlas who is fighting for humanity against an evil person who feels that the only way to end war is to end humanity.
The movie falls under the umbrella of J-Lo’s new creative deal between her Nuyorican Productions and Netflix. No word on an official release date.
Jennifer Lopez Starring in Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Atlas’ for Netflix https://t.co/ArQwChsu4C
— Variety (@Variety) June 15, 2021
