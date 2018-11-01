Jennifer Lopez Says Dating Alex Rodriguez Is Easier Than Dating Ben Affleck…This Is Why

Jennifer Lopez says it’s easier dating Alex Rodriguez than it was dating Ben Affleck for one main reason…the media attention.

She thinks tabloids have backed off her and A-Rod mainly because social media allows fans to see them as they are. By the way, she is on the December cover of In Style magazine and she looks amazing at 49.

The pics inside don’t leave much to the imagination…she’s just covered by a green cape.

Entertainment industry icon and December cover star @JLo reflects on the ups and downs of her incredible career. https://t.co/1zD7ZSU11v — InStyle (@InStyle) October 31, 2018

She credits no caffeine, no alcohol and lots of sleep.

