Jennifer Lopez Reveals Who First Called Her J.Lo
In an upcoming issue of InStyle 51-year-old Jennifer Lopez is spilling who actually gave her the famous nickname we all call her now.
“The name J.Lo came from Heavy D,” she explained. “He used to come by the studio for my first album and would call me Jenny-Lo, Jennifer-Lo, or J.Lo.”“When I was doing my second album, I decided to call it J.Lo and I believe that’s when it really stuck!” she said.
In the same interview, Jennifer’s ex-husband and father to her twins Marc Anthony, had nothing but praise:
“The thing about Jennifer is her ability to see and understand things before they happen. Before she even brings an idea up, she has visualized it a thousand times. And if anyone says it might not be the greatest idea, she’ll say, ‘You just don’t see it yet,'” he says. “Nine times out of 10, she’ll nail it.”
Marc also describes Jen as “the first one in the room and the last to leave,” as well as “the hardest worker I’ve ever met.”
“When we were together, it was quite the opposite for me. That has changed since,” he adds. “I learned so much from her. She’s the original!”