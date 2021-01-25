      Weather Alert

Jennifer Lopez Recreates “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Jan 25, 2021 @ 6:42am

It has already been 20 years since Jennifer Lopez released her sophomore album “J. Lo”. Over the weekend, J. Lo celebrate the milestone by recreating pieces of her iconic music video to “Love Don’t Cost a Thing”!

 

J Lo took to social media and said “As I reflect on the fact that it’s the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me, and supporting me through all the ups and downs. “And then she issued a challenge, of course.

 

