Jennifer Lopez Launches the #InTheMorning Challenge of TikTok
Jennifer Lopez can do it all, including look amazing in her pajamas first thing in the morning, and of course in her leather pants in the evening! J Lo just launched a whole new TikTok challenge called the #inthemorning challenge, challenging people to dance in the pjs first thing in the morning, then in an outfit they feel sexy in later!
The end of her challenge is particularly adorable as Alex Rodriguez whisks her off her feet and carries her away!