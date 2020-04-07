      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Jennifer Lopez Gives A Fan $100K For New Quibi Show

Apr 7, 2020 @ 8:22am

Jennifer Lopez was on Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram Live yesterday talking about her Quibi show “Thanks a Million,” where 10 celebrities give away $100,000 to a person who’s impacted them.

JLo picked Zoe and Rosalia, a mother-daughter duo she encountered during a meet-and-greet at one of her concerts, for her episode to kick off the show’s kindness chain.

JLo said, “I was on tour last year, and I was doing a concert. And afterwards, I usually do a meet-and-greet and I meet a bunch of the fans and it’s always one of my favorite parts of the show anyway. I met this little girl, and I swear to God, it seemed like she was an angel sent from heaven…. There was something about her that was so pure and so loving and so kind. She has a disability, she’s in a wheelchair, but it in no way stops her shine. In no way does it stop her light. I just fell in love with her and never forgot her.”

Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss and 6 other celebrities join JLo’s cast as they donate $1 million to those who’ve inspired them the way Zoe inspired JLo.

You can start watching the first three episodes of “Thanks a Million” on the Quibi app.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
Instagram Live Jennifer Lopez Quibi Reece Witherspoon Thanks A Million
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Louisville 4th Grader In Super Bowl Ad
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
This Coronavirus Parody Song Is Perfection
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE