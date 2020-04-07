Jennifer Lopez Gives A Fan $100K For New Quibi Show
Jennifer Lopez was on Reese Witherspoon’s Instagram Live yesterday talking about her Quibi show “Thanks a Million,” where 10 celebrities give away $100,000 to a person who’s impacted them.
JLo picked Zoe and Rosalia, a mother-daughter duo she encountered during a meet-and-greet at one of her concerts, for her episode to kick off the show’s kindness chain.
JLo said, “I was on tour last year, and I was doing a concert. And afterwards, I usually do a meet-and-greet and I meet a bunch of the fans and it’s always one of my favorite parts of the show anyway. I met this little girl, and I swear to God, it seemed like she was an angel sent from heaven…. There was something about her that was so pure and so loving and so kind. She has a disability, she’s in a wheelchair, but it in no way stops her shine. In no way does it stop her light. I just fell in love with her and never forgot her.”
Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart, Karlie Kloss and 6 other celebrities join JLo’s cast as they donate $1 million to those who’ve inspired them the way Zoe inspired JLo.
You can start watching the first three episodes of “Thanks a Million” on the Quibi app.
