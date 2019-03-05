Jennifer Lopez and Hires Joanna Gaines For Her Very Own Malibu ‘Fixer Upper’

A few weeks ago, J Lo revealed on ‘Ellen’ that her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez surprised her with a facetime call with Joanna Gaines. Jennifer is a HUGE fan of Joanna’s and completely fangirled.

Fast forward to this week, and these 2 are officially best friends now giving the ‘Fixer Upper’ treatment to Jennifer’s Malibu beach house.


CAN THIS PLEASE BE A SHOW ASAP!?!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Colton Jumped That Fence…And We Are Shook Cruel Intentions Is Coming Back to Theaters To Celebrate 20th Anniversary If You Can’t Get Enough of Jonas Brothers “Sucker”…The Director’s Cut Is Here Luke Perry Has Passed Away at Age 52 Ariana Grande and Starbucks Might Be Hinting At A Collab! Comfy Cow Creates Custom Flavor to Celebrate Louisville Zoo’s 50th Anniversary
Comments