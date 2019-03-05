Jennifer Lopez and Hires Joanna Gaines For Her Very Own Malibu ‘Fixer Upper’

A few weeks ago, J Lo revealed on ‘Ellen’ that her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez surprised her with a facetime call with Joanna Gaines. Jennifer is a HUGE fan of Joanna’s and completely fangirled.

Fast forward to this week, and these 2 are officially best friends now giving the ‘Fixer Upper’ treatment to Jennifer’s Malibu beach house.

Jennifer Lopez Turns to Joanna Gaines for Help Remodeling Her $6.6 Million Malibu Beach House https://t.co/mYo2kW8VCi — House Beautiful (@HouseBeautiful) March 4, 2019

We can only imagine what this @JLo and @joannagaines collab will look like. https://t.co/65s0JCt1ZB — O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) March 5, 2019



CAN THIS PLEASE BE A SHOW ASAP!?!