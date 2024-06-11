99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck “Living Separate Lives”

June 11, 2024 12:26PM EDT
Still not looking good for a happily ever after for Jennifer Lopez and hubby Ben Affleck. Sources tell “Entertainment Tonight” the couple are “living separate lives” but haven’t officially separated yet. They did quietly put their mansion on the market for $60.8 million, which they just bought a year ago. JLo had been spotted house hunting solo.

The source said, “At this point, they are doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”

