Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Hold Fundraiser To Combat Hunger

Nov 30, 2021 @ 9:15am

Paparazzi caught Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting ready for a private event for ‘Rise’ charity that aims to end world hunger by 2030. They were unloading a truck of donated food including 50 lbs bags of rice and several other items. Ben’s 9-year-old son Samuel and 15-year-old daughter, Violet and JLo’s 13-year-old daughter Emme Muñiz helped out as well. ‘Rise Against Hunger’ aims to abolish world hunger by the year 2030, provide crisis relief, and empower communities through income-generating activities that help individuals increase their earning potential. 

 

