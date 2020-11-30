Jennifer Lawrence’s Family Farm In Kentucky Loses Barn In Fire

“One of the issues with a rural area is always water supply. Unfortunately in areas like this, without hydrants, we have to have all our water tankered in for suppression efforts,” Simpsonville Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Cravens told WLKY.
TMZ obtained an email sent from Jennifer’s brother, Blaine Lawrence, who owns and directs Camp Hi-Ho, sent to parents of past campers. In the email, Blaine reportedly detailed the damage, explaining that the barn lost in the fire housed his office space, stalls for their horses, an indoor riding area for kids, an indoor rock wall, a native wildlife display, an arts and crafts area and a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station.
Blaine promised to have the barn rebuilt and open by summer 2021 and asked for donations to aid in rebuilding.
MORE HERE