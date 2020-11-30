      Weather Alert

Jennifer Lawrence’s Family Farm In Kentucky Loses Barn In Fire

Nov 30, 2020 @ 7:13am

Jennifer Lawrence’s family farm, which runs Camp Hi-Ho here in Kentucky, was ravaged by a “horrible fire.”  The fire broke out Friday night around 9pm when Simpsonville Fire Department got the call. Shelby County and South Oldham fire departments assisted with nearly 30 firefighters and half a dozen trucks needed to fight the blaze. They announced it on Camp Hi-Ho’s Facebook page and Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Camp Hi-Ho (@camp.hi.ho)

 

 

“One of the issues with a rural area is always water supply. Unfortunately in areas like this, without hydrants, we have to have all our water tankered in for suppression efforts,” Simpsonville Assistant Fire Chief Bobby Cravens told WLKY.

TMZ obtained an email sent from Jennifer’s brother, Blaine Lawrence, who owns and directs Camp Hi-Ho, sent to parents of past campers. In the email, Blaine reportedly detailed the damage, explaining that the barn lost in the fire housed his office space, stalls for their horses, an indoor riding area for kids, an indoor rock wall, a native wildlife display, an arts and crafts area and a garage with farm equipment and a nurse station.

Blaine promised to have the barn rebuilt and open by summer 2021 and asked for donations to aid in rebuilding.

MORE HERE

TAGS
barn Blaine Lawrence Camp Hi-Ho fire Jennifer Lawrence Simpsonville
POPULAR POSTS
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Rolls Out Chocolate Churros Cereal!!!
Missed Connections: Lipstick Smeller Feller
Which Holiday Food Is Healthiest to Eat?
You Laugh You Lose: Thanksgiving Edition
'Jeopardy!' to Resume Filming With Ken Jennings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE