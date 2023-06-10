Jennifer Lawrence Would Do Another ‘Hunger Games’ Movie

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 19: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Jennifer Lawrence attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 13th Governors Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on November 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/WireImage,)

We need this to happen! While promoting her new flick “No Hard Feelings,” Louisville’s Jennifer Lawrence was asked about “The Hunger Games.” Understandable since the prequel, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” comes out on November 17th, 2023.

When asked if she would ever do another movie, she said, “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.” She added, “My producing partner just clutched her heart.”

So you’re telling us there’s a chance?!