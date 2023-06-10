Jennifer Lawrence Would Do Another ‘Hunger Games’ Movie
June 10, 2023 7:35AM EDT
We need this to happen! While promoting her new flick “No Hard Feelings,” Louisville’s Jennifer Lawrence was asked about “The Hunger Games.” Understandable since the prequel, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” comes out on November 17th, 2023.
When asked if she would ever do another movie, she said, “If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent.” She added, “My producing partner just clutched her heart.”
So you’re telling us there’s a chance?!
More about: