Jennifer Lawrence To Star In A Movie Inspired By Her Guilty Pleasure

June 24, 2024 9:52AM EDT
Jennifer Lawrence has openly gushed about loving shows in the The Real Housewives franchise. New York, New Jersey, Beverly Hills, Atlanta…she loves all of the shows.

Now she’s set to produce and star in The Wives, a murder mystery film from Apple Films that were inspired by The Real Housewives franchise. She told Variety in 2014, “I do love my Real Housewives,” “New York Housewives, and Beverly Hills, New Jersey and Atlanta Housewives. I mean, I love them all, but Miami — oh, my God! Miami is really special.” 

The movie is currently in development so no other info yet about the cast or a release date.

