Jennifer Lawrence Still Gets Starstruck

January 10, 2023 5:43AM EST
Jennifer Lawrence can still get starstruck around the right person. Jennifer said the one celebrity she would be starstruck to meet would be Jessica Simpson!

In an interview with “W Magazine“, she said, “To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson. Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, ‘Don’t Look Up’, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner.”

We would too, Jennifer!

