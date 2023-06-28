99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jennifer Lawrence “Passionately Threw Up” After This Show

June 28, 2023 10:12AM EDT
If you’ve ever seen this YouTube show “Hot Ones”, you know the premise is a celeb answers interview questions while eating progressively hotter wings. Well…Jennifer Lawrence bit off a little more than she could chew!

She told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live that she “passionately threw up” after her appearance on Hot Ones this month: “my stomach gave me, like, 8 minutes to get upstairs…”

She also set the record straight on rumors she hooked up with her “Hunger Games” co-star Liam Hemsworth when he was with Miley Cyrus.

