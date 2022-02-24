Jennifer Lawrence Is A Mom!

Jennifer Lawrence reportedly gave birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, according to public records obtained by TMZ. The baby’s name, gender, and birthdate have not been revealed. Jennifer and Cooke have been married since 2019. He’s an art gallery director.
We’re assuming it went better than this scene from “Mother!”