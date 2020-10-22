Jennifer Lawrence Has Sleepovers With Her Besties A Lot…And Her Hubby Is Cool With It
Sounds like JLaw found herself a keeper in husband Cooke Maroney. He knows she values her time with her girls and is totally fine with the fact she has “slumber parties, like, once a week”. She spilled that funfact during an episode of Dear Media’s “Absolutely Not with Heather McMahan” podcast. Lawrence admitted her most recent sleepover was the night before.
“My friend came over and it was not planned, but she ended up spending the night and we slept in my bed and my husband slept in our guest room,” she said.
Lawrence explained that Maroney, 36, “knows the drill” about her sleepovers because it’s been a part of her life for years.
“My best friend in the entire world, we used to have sleepovers all the time and then she got married when we were pretty young. I was, like, 24 and I was, like, ‘Well I understand, you know, it’s gonna change, you’re gonna get married,’” she recalled. “And she was like ‘No, it’s not.’ And we still to this day — she’s been married for seven years — we still to this day have sleepovers. Love a girly slumber party.”
