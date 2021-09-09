      Weather Alert

Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Her First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

Sep 9, 2021 @ 7:42am

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant!  She’s expected her first with art gallery director husband Cooke Maroney. People magazine got the confirmation Wednesday.  Lawrence and Maroney married on October 19, 2019 in Rhode Island!

CONGRATULATIONS!

MORE HERE

TAGS
Confirmed Cooke Maroney husband Jennifer Lawrence People Magazine pregnant
POPULAR POSTS
Life Fails
Netflix's Horror Lineup
Jennifer Lawrence Expecting Her First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney
Groundhog Brings His Son To Visit His Favorite Human
Victoria Beckham Blesses The Internet With Cheeky Pic Of David Beckham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connect With Us Listen To Us On