Jennifer Lawrence Angered The Internet With Her Statement About Female Action Leads

Well…bless her heart. She had the best of intentions.

Jennifer Lawrence ruffled some feathers when she made a statement to “Variety” saying, quote, “I remember doing ‘Hunger Games’, nobody ever put a woman in the lead of an action movie because it wouldn’t work . . . because we were told girls and boys can both identify with a male lead, but boys cannot identify with a female lead.” WARNING: LANGUAGE.

Well the Internet SWIFTLY tossed out a TON of examples proving that not to be the case…like Sigourney Weaver in the “Alien” movies, Linda Hamilton in the “Terminator” franchise. Angelina Jolie as Lara Croft, and Milla Jovovich in the “Resident Evil” movies. Or how about Uma Thurman in the “Kill Bill” movies, or Michelle Yeoh in “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”? And you can go back even further than that . . . back to the ’70s with the luscious Pam Grier, star of “Foxy Brown”, “Coffey”, “Black Mama, White Mama”, and so many more.

Still love ya tho Jen…