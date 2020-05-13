Jennifer Lawrence And Cate Blanchett Are Doing A Netflix Comedy Together
Cate Blanchett and Jennifer Lawrence are teaming up for a movie on Netflix.
It’s a sci-fi comedy “Don’t Look Up.” They will play two astronomers who discover there’s a deadly meteorite hurtling towards earth and set out on a media tour to warn everyone.
Production of the movie was originally scheduled to begin in April and slated for release on Netflix later this year, but filming has been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Clearly…both talented and with Adam McKay directing, it should be fun!
MORE HERE