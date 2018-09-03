Jennifer Hudson And Ariana Grande’s Performances Take You To Church

Jennifer Hudson is playing Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic, so it was only fitting that Hudson perform at the Queen of Soul’s funeral.

Ariana Grande also performed “Natural Woman”, and it got some attention for other reasons. A) some didn’t think a mini dress was appropriate for the occasion B) Bill Clinton creeped everyone out watching her and C) the bishop got inappropriate with Ariana.

The pastor who led Aretha Franklin's funeral is apologizing for inappropriately touching singer Ariana Grande. Bishop Charles Ellis III put his arm around Grande's ribs and appeared to press his fingers against her breast at Friday's service. https://t.co/89FgXiQps3 pic.twitter.com/hzCij90Cy5 — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) September 3, 2018

