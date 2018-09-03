Jennifer Hudson And Ariana Grande’s Performances Take You To Church

Jennifer Hudson is playing Aretha Franklin in an upcoming biopic, so it was only fitting that Hudson perform at the Queen of Soul’s funeral.

Ariana Grande also performed “Natural Woman”, and it got some attention for other reasons.  A) some  didn’t think a mini dress was appropriate for the occasion B) Bill Clinton creeped everyone out watching her and C) the bishop got inappropriate with Ariana.

