Jennifer Garner Ugly Cried in Slow Motion After Finishing ‘The Office’ For the First Time
Jennifer Garner is really just like the rest of us in quarantine. Jennifer and her kids have spent the last several months watching one episode of ‘The Office’ a day to work their way through the entire series for the first time. Even though it ended in 2013, this is Jen’s first time watching!
Well, she got VERY emotional over the series finale and decided to film her passionate reaction. The problem was, she accidentally filmed it in slow motion so she then provided a voice over commentary to her own video.
Now stars from ‘The Office’ are reacting to Jennifer’s pure reaction to the show ending. Check out the comments on Jen’s IG post.