Jennifer Garner Shares A Sweet Story About Why Matthew McConaughey Was The Best Co-Star
Jennifer Garner shared a story about how Matthew McConaughey stepped up to support her on the set of 2013’s “Dallas Buyers Club.” At the time, she was breastfeeding her youngest child, Samuel. And she nearly quit acting, but her agent offered her the role and basically said she’d be facing “retirement” if she didn’t do it because she’d “taken so much time off” for family.
The movie was under such a strict filming schedule that Garner found little time to pump, and during one tough night of filming, she hit a bit of a breaking point. She said, “Sweet Matthew McConaughey pulled me aside and said, ‘What is going on with you?'” He then asked the crew for a break so she could pump in private.
Jennifer said, ”And from then on, whenever I needed to, I would give him a ‘hi’ sign and I would go take care of it. He said, ‘You can do both. You’ve got it. You can do it.’ How much do I love that guy? I know, a lot.”
