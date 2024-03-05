99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jennifer Garner Reads To Kids In Classes Across The Country Including Kentucky

March 5, 2024 6:30AM EST
Source: YouTube

It’s Read Across America Week and Jennifer Garner took Pete the Cat to classrooms for story time all over the country!  She even stopped by to read to kids in Perry County, Kentucky!

 

 

Garner has also been involved with Save the Children to help kids living below the poverty line in a mostly Spanish-speaking community in Alpaugh, California, get access to books.

Ben and Kelly are participating too (virtually) for the kids at Watterson Elementary!

 

