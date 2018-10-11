Jennifer Garner Has To Say ‘Yes’ To Anything Ellen Tells Her To Do

This is kind of great for a few reasons. A) Jennifer Garner is making some crazy faces on TV because B) it’s raising money to fight breast cancer thanks to Ulta!

Jennifer Garner told Ellen about how she has one day with her three kids when she has to say “yes” to everything they ask her to do, so Ellen challenged Jennifer to do the same with her crazy dares, all to raise money for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Sidebar…Jennifer is reportedly now dating after finalizing her divorce from Ben Affleck.