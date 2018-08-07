Jennifer Garner Had To Be Rescued Kayaking

Jennifer Garner told her Instagram followers how she and her daughter had to be rescued when they got lost kayaking in Sweden!
On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest… Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so. 😬 Did we have to be rescued? Yup. #thesunsetwasabigupside #shenevercomplained #thankyoumattias #welovedyousweden 🇸🇪 . . . 📸: Mattias from @langholmenkajak
“Did we have to be rescued? Yup. #thesunsetwasabigupside #shenevercomplained.”
Here is who rescued them:
Mattias, one of the champions of the Långholmen kajak team, got a call from Jennifer Garner one evening. She was lost on the waters of Stockholm with her daughter in one of our double kayaks. Mattias got into a kayak of his own and started searching for them. Fortunately he found them not too far away and was able to guide them back to our rental. Quite an adventure! 😃👏🏼 Thank you @jennifer.garner for your visit, we hope to see you soon again! ❤️