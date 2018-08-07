Jennifer Garner Had To Be Rescued Kayaking

Jennifer Garner participates in the "Camping" panel during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Garner told her Instagram followers how she and her daughter had to be rescued when they got lost kayaking in Sweden!

She took 12-year-old Violet off for a pre-middle school getaway before school started up and ended up getting a little turned around. She wrote: “On a pre-middle-school sneak away with my eldest… Did I get us lost in a kayak? Yes. Did we paddle as hard as we could for 100 hours and end up in a shipping lane? I’m afraid so,” Garner wrote.

“Did we have to be rescued? Yup. #thesunsetwasabigupside #shenevercomplained.”

Here is who rescued them:

