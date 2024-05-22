99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jennifer Garner Emotional Over Her Daughter Graduating High School

May 22, 2024 1:58PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Jennifer Garner was just like any mom watching her first born graduate high school! She posted a series of photos, showing her crying during Violet’s pre-graduation sendoff ceremony.

 

 

Famous friends such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, and Rachel Zoe posted comments of support.  Garner shares Violet, and her two other kids, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

 

