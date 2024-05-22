Jennifer Garner Emotional Over Her Daughter Graduating High School
May 22, 2024 1:58PM EDT
Source: YouTube
Jennifer Garner was just like any mom watching her first born graduate high school! She posted a series of photos, showing her crying during Violet’s pre-graduation sendoff ceremony.
Famous friends such as Gwyneth Paltrow, Reese Witherspoon, and Rachel Zoe posted comments of support. Garner shares Violet, and her two other kids, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.
