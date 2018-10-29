Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Watch The Red Sox Together

The Boston Red Sox are the 2018 World Series champions. They beat the Dodgers in Game 5 to take their fourth championship in 15 years.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck Cheer on the Red Sox While Attending World Series Game Together https://t.co/Ez0BohSyKV — People (@people) October 28, 2018

The Sox have famous fans in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner…and even though their divorce was finalized, they went to Game 4 of the World Series together. Before you start thinking (again) that they might get back together, nope. Jennifer is said to have a new boyfriend of 6 months, a dad of two named John Miller who owns a burger company.

