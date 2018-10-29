Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Watch The Red Sox Together

The Boston Red Sox are the 2018 World Series champions. They beat the Dodgers in Game 5 to take their fourth championship in 15 years.

The Sox have famous fans in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner…and even though their divorce was finalized, they went to Game 4 of the World Series together. Before you start thinking (again) that they might get back together, nope.  Jennifer is said to have a new boyfriend of 6 months, a dad of two named John Miller who owns a burger company.

 

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The World Series With A Beach Ball Makes it Better The Backstory To That Bieber Burrito Pic That Enraged The Internet Is UNEXPECTED Michael Buble` Gets Emotional During “Carpool Karaoke” YIKES..This is the 2nd Worst Wide Box Office Debut Ever! Johnny Depp Is Done Playing Jack Sparrow You Can Buy Ed Sheeran’s Undies
Comments