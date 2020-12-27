Jennifer Aniston’s “First Pandemic” Ornament Divides The Internet
MALIBU, CA - JUNE 02: Jennifer Aniston attends the CHANEL Dinner Celebrating Our Majestic Oceans, A Benefit For NRDC on June 2, 2018 in Malibu, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston riled up the Internet with a picture of her “Our First Pandemic 2020” wooden ornament on her Instagram story.
Some were upset it was another example of how celebrities live in another world than the rest of us, easily navigating something that has been financially devastating to so many. Others just took it as a light-hearted joke.
