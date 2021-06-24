Jennifer Aniston Will Absolutely Never Try Online Dating

Jennifer Aniston told People magazine that at 52, she is still looking for love, but in the old-fashioned way. Would she ever try online dating?
“Absolutely no,” she told People. “I’m going to just stick to the normal ways of dating. Having someone ask you out. That’s the way I would prefer it.”
Although she’s still looking for a “fantastic partner,” she’s not sure she’d get married a third time.
“Oh, God, I don’t know,” she said. “It’s not on my radar. I’m interested in finding a fantastic partner and just living an enjoyable life and having fun with one another. That’s all we should hope for. It doesn’t have to be etched in stone in legal documents.”
MORE HERE