Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn and Kevin Hart Join “Live In Front Of A Studio Audience”

With only a week to go until ABC’s upcoming special, Live in Front of a Studio Audience, the network has finally announced its cast for The Facts of Life portion of the live event. Stepping into the roles of the classic sitcom are Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union, and Alison Tolman who will play Blaire, Jo, Tootie, and Natalie, respectively.
As for Mrs. Garrett, Ann Dowd already locked down that role when ABC announced the casting for Diff’rent Strokes, which will also get a star-studded revival on the special. Rounding out that cast is Kevin Hart as Arnold, Damon Wayans as Willis, and John Lithgow as Mr. Drummond.
The third iteration of "Live," airing Tuesday, Dec. 7, on ABC, will re-stage episodes of "The Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes." https://t.co/BVF7Uzjzmh
— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) December 1, 2021
The third iteration of "Live," airing Tuesday, Dec. 7, on ABC, will re-stage episodes of "The Facts of Life" and "Diff'rent Strokes." https://t.co/BVF7Uzjzmh
— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) December 1, 2021