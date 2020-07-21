      Breaking News
Jennifer Aniston Is NOT Katy Perry’s baby’s Godmother

Jul 21, 2020 @ 8:21am

Katy Perry shot down the rumor that Jennifer Aniston is going to be the godmother of her and Orlando Bloom’s baby.

The rumor spread last week that Katy asked Jennifer to be the godmother of their upcoming child.

Perry said, “She texted us, because we are friendly with her and Orlando is one of her good friends, and we were like, ‘Wow! This is a wild rumor.’” She added “But, you know, that is the product of the media and the Internet. You should definitely believe everything that you read.”

 

