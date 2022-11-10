Jennifer Aniston Finally Talks About Fertility Struggle

Jennifer Aniston has been dogged in the media for not having kids and in the past, some have even assumed that was the reason she and Brad Pitt broke up. Now, she’s finally telling the real story in a new cover story for Allure. She takes you through the “hard s**t” she went through in her 30s and 40s, revealing, “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road.” She adds that while the world was speculating, she was trying everything to conceive. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it,” she shares. “I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

And she sets the record straight that this struggle played no part in the demise of her marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. “I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don’t have anything to hide at this point.”

