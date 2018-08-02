Jennifer Aniston Clears Up Rumors….And Drops A Nugget On Us

Jennifer Aniston is setting the record straight on longstanding rumors that she is NOT heartbroken.

She is STUNNING on the cover of the September issue of ‘In Style’ magazine, saying there is this misconception that she can’t keep a man, that she’s heartbroken and selfishly doesn’t want a baby to focus on her career. She says, “They don’t know what I’ve been through medically or emotionally. There is a pressure on women to be mothers, and if they’re not, then they’re deemed damaged goods. Maybe my purpose on this planet isn’t to procreate. Maybe I have other things I’m supposed to do?”

Speaking of Jen…this is something I think that will be mention forever and forever…but she said she is open to a “Friends” TV show reboot!!!! She said she and Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox often talk about doing the show again!!! YASSSS! She said, “It really was the greatest job I ever had. I don’t know what it would look like today, but you never know. So many shows are being successfully rebooted.”

She did mention Matt LeBlanc isn’t really on board though. Pfft.

