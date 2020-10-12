      Weather Alert

Jennifer Aniston Adopts A Puppy

Oct 12, 2020 @ 9:02am

Jennifer Aniston shared video of the new puppy she adopted and named, Lord Chesterfield!  He fell asleep with a bone in his mouth!

 

 

adopt Jennifer Aniston Lord Chesterfield Puppy rescue
