Jennie Garth And Tori Spelling Address Claims By Former Guest Star Jessica Alba
So way back in the day, Jessica Alba appeared on “Beverly Hills, 90210” and claims she wasn’t allowed to make eye contact with cast members. So Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling talked about that on their new podcast “9021OMG.”
Spelling wondered if there was some “memo that was, like, going around from the producers or the ADs and we didn’t even know.”
Garth also made it clear she has nothing but praise for Alba, saying, “I only have, from the vague memories I have of working with her, I only remember her being super talented.”
