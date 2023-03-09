99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jenna Ortega Spoofs Herself Ahead Of SNL

March 9, 2023 10:53AM EST
“Wednesday Addams? More like Thursday Jones. I don’t even know what that is.”

You probably know Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams from “Wednesday” on Netflix. She is hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest The 1975 this weekend and in filming promos with the team, she worked with the guys from Please Don’t Destroy to spoof her own viral TikTok dance trend that stemmed from the show. Check it out!

