Jenna Ortega Breaks Down The Viral “Wednesday Dance”

December 21, 2022 10:05AM EST
Even if you haven’t watched “Wednesday” on Netflix yet, you have probably seen the “Wednesday dance” on TikTok by now.

The original dance in the show was done to a song by The Cramps, but it’s been taken over on TikTok by people dancing to Lady Gaga’s new song “Bloody Mary.” Gaga even got in on the action and did her own rendition.

@ladygaga BLOODY WEDNESDAY #fyp ♬ original sound – heyy

Skip to 2:03 in the Jenna Ortega’s interview with Jimmy Fallon to see her detail how Tim Burton chose “Goo Goo Muck” for the song, who she studied in order to choreograph it herself, and what ELSE she was busy working on for the show.

 

