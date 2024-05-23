Jelly Roll Reveals Why He Buys So Many Socks

Source: YouTube

We are not OK. Did you know this about Jelly Roll?

When he got successful and therefore wealthier, he stopped wearing socks more than once! In a recent ACM interview with radio host, Sabrina from Queens, he revealed it’s the “most frivolous” habit he has when she asked about the last thing he bought on Amazon.

There’s something luxurious about a brand new pair of socks, isn’t there? *cries in pre-worn socks*