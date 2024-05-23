99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

Jelly Roll Reveals Why He Buys So Many Socks

May 23, 2024 8:20AM EDT
We are not OK. Did you know this about Jelly Roll?

When he got successful and therefore wealthier, he stopped wearing socks more than once! In a recent ACM interview with radio host, Sabrina from Queens, he revealed it’s the “most frivolous” habit he has when she asked about the last thing he bought on Amazon.

 

There’s something luxurious about a brand new pair of socks, isn’t there? *cries in pre-worn socks*

